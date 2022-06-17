Honest (HNST) Trading Down 26.2% This Week

Honest (HNST) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One Honest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Honest has a market capitalization of $787,395.06 and $355.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Honest has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 66.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15,768.05 or 0.76798737 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00277318 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00090980 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00012928 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.