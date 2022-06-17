HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Investec

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HSBC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 725 ($8.80) to GBX 735 ($8.92) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HSBC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.68) to GBX 590 ($7.16) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HSBC from GBX 515 ($6.25) to GBX 525 ($6.37) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.55) to GBX 550 ($6.68) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $591.67.

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average is $32.84.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 5.59%. On average, analysts expect that HSBC will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in HSBC by 62.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,765 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in HSBC by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,201,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,533,000 after purchasing an additional 670,107 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,879,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,653,000 after purchasing an additional 398,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,833,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,492,000 after buying an additional 330,792 shares during the period. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Company Profile (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.