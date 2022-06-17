Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCIIW) Short Interest Update

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCIIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCIIW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II alerts:

Shares of HCIIW stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. 123,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,445. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $1.45.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.