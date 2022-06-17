Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Short Interest Down 26.1% in May

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the May 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NASDAQ HSON traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.48 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Hudson Global has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $44.00.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $51.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.50 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
