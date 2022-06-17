Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Short Interest Down 26.1% in May

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the May 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ HSON traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.48 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Hudson Global has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $51.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.50 million. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Hudson Global by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Global by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 46,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hudson Global by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hudson Global by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

