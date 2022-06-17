Humaniq (HMQ) Price Down 29.3% This Week

Humaniq (HMQ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded down 29.3% against the dollar. One Humaniq coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $686,804.47 and $21,279.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

