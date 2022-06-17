Humankind Investments LLC Invests $228,000 in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,239 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,055,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,857,635.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JBL stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.44. The company had a trading volume of 35,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,873. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $72.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.90%.

JBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

