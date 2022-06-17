Humankind Investments LLC Makes New Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,789 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock traded up $3.79 on Friday, hitting $128.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,103. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.85. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $160.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.36.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

