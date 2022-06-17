HYCON 24-Hour Volume Hits $21,233.00 (HYC)

HYCON (HYC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HYCON has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. HYCON has a market cap of $324,058.56 and approximately $21,233.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

