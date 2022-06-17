IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IAC. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.40.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of IAC stock opened at $75.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.31. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $72.29 and a 52 week high of $158.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 504.97 and a beta of 1.33.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($2.15). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 411.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 9,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp (Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.