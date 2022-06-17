ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ ICCH traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.80. 1,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $55.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.26. ICC has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ICC stock. Stilwell Value LLC raised its position in ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,622 shares during the period. ICC makes up approximately 2.7% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned 7.48% of ICC worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It markets its products through a network of 186 independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin.

