ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Price Target Raised to $121.00 at Barrington Research

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.88 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ICF International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $90.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ICF International has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $108.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.94 and a 200 day moving average of $96.67.

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.20. ICF International had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ICF International will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

