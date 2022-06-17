iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Downgraded to D at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

NASDAQ ICLK opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.60. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.51.

iClick Interactive Asia Group ( NASDAQ:ICLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 1,913.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.13% of the company’s stock.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

