Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of IDRA stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 52,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

