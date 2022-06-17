IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) Short Interest Down 20.6% in May

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,349,200 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the May 15th total of 1,698,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA stock remained flat at $$0.19 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.42.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative return on equity of 117.95% and a negative net margin of 1,034.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter.

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies.

