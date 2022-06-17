IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises approximately 1.0% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $335.00 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $318.50 and a one year high of $706.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The business had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $650.33.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

