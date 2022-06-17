Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Short Interest Update

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the May 15th total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 443,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ILIKF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 115,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,169. Ilika has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63.

Ilika Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities, consumer electronics, and medical sectors.

