Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Short Interest Update

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the May 15th total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 443,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:ILIKF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 115,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,169. Ilika has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.63.
Ilika Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ilika (ILIKF)
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.