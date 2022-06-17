Illuvium (ILV) Price Hits $159.64 on Major Exchanges

Illuvium (ILV) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. In the last week, Illuvium has traded 37% lower against the US dollar. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for $159.64 or 0.00780920 BTC on major exchanges. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $103.90 million and approximately $6.13 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Illuvium alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $944.33 or 0.04619505 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00222346 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00092534 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00013018 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.