Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Immersion from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of IMMR traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $5.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.73. Immersion has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $9.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27.

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter. Immersion had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 16.47%.

In other Immersion news, insider William C. Martin purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 422,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William C. Martin bought 10,000 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 432,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,181.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Immersion by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Immersion during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Immersion by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Immersion by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the period. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

