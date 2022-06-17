Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Short Interest Down 16.0% in May

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 301,400 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the May 15th total of 358,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 73.5 days.

IPOAF stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.35. 670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,540. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average is $11.70. Industrias Peñoles has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $15.02.

Get Industrias Peñoles alerts:

Industrias Peñoles Company Profile (Get Rating)

Industrias Peñoles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico, Asia, Europe, the United States, Canada, South America, and internationally. It operates through Precious Metal Mines, Base Metal Mines, Metallurgical, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Peñoles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Peñoles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.