Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Short Interest Down 16.0% in May

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 301,400 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the May 15th total of 358,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 73.5 days.
IPOAF stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.35. 670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,540. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average is $11.70. Industrias Peñoles has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $15.02.
Industrias Peñoles Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Industrias Peñoles (IPOAF)
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Industrias Peñoles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrias Peñoles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.