Ink (INK) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

Ink (INK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 17th. One Ink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Ink has a total market cap of $194,008.70 and $294.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ink has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 116.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,473.74 or 0.74992317 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.93 or 0.00300143 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00088905 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00012782 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink is ink.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

