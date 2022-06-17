Innova Hits 24 Hour Volume of $18.00 (INN)

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Over the last week, Innova has traded down 27.5% against the dollar. Innova has a market cap of $258,014.13 and approximately $18.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Innova coin can now be bought for about $0.0374 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Innova

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

