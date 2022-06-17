Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) Shares Sold by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.72% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 233,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 44,733 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $815,000.

PFEB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.42. 141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,926. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.72. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a fifty-two week low of $26.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69.

