InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of IHT stock opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.03 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $8.26.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT)
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
- The Analysts Upgrade… Retail Stocks?
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.