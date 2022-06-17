Insider Buying: INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:IPU) Insider Buys £4,890 in Stock

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:IPU – Get Rating) insider Jane Lewis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 489 ($5.94) per share, for a total transaction of £4,890 ($5,935.19).

Shares of IPU stock opened at GBX 466 ($5.66) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £157.63 million and a P/E ratio of 4.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 499.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 543.18. INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 453 ($5.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 664 ($8.06).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 11.55 ($0.14) per share. This is an increase from INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.75. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.18%.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

