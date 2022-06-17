Insider Buying: Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Director Buys $57,360.00 in Stock

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 2,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.68 per share, with a total value of $57,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,157.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of UNVR opened at $27.59 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.30. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 482,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 35,297 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,893,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 101.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 94,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 47,630 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

UNVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

