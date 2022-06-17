Insider Buying: VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Acquires $43,650.00 in Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $43,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,545,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,677,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, Beat Kahli acquired 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $41,950.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Beat Kahli acquired 20,606 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $184,629.76.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Beat Kahli acquired 6,783 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $61,793.13.

On Monday, June 6th, Beat Kahli acquired 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.42 per share, for a total transaction of $42,100.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Beat Kahli bought 9,999 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,391.76.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $83,600.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Beat Kahli bought 8,701 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $72,740.36.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Beat Kahli bought 18,819 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $143,965.35.

On Monday, May 23rd, Beat Kahli bought 19,855 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $148,713.95.

On Thursday, May 19th, Beat Kahli bought 20,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $144,400.00.

VOXX stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $190.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.68. VOXX International Co. has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $163.88 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 3.51%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VOXX shares. TheStreet cut shares of VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of VOXX International to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in VOXX International by 157.6% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 22,492 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in VOXX International by 50.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 15,372 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in VOXX International by 27.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in VOXX International by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 851,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 73,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in VOXX International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 191,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VOXX International (Get Rating)

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

