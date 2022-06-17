Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Sells 3,937 Shares of Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $260,865.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,713,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AMBA traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.39. 899,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,943. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.45. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.60 and a beta of 1.28. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.69 and a 1 year high of $227.59.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ambarella by 93.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 585.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ambarella in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ambarella in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMBA. Cowen decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Ambarella from $160.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ambarella from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $164.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.53.

About Ambarella (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.