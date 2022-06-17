Insider Selling: CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Sells $49,878.72 in Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $49,878.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,679.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CMS opened at $61.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.67 and a 200-day moving average of $66.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.26. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $50,000. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 16,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $582,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 31.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $76,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

About CMS Energy (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.