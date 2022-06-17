Insider Selling: Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Major Shareholder Sells 60,987 Shares of Stock

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating) major shareholder Brian Pratt sold 60,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $142,099.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,636,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,814,060.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brian Pratt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, Brian Pratt sold 56,412 shares of Energy Services of America stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $144,978.84.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESOA traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.10. 478,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,775. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. Energy Services of America Co. has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $4.68.

Energy Services of America ( OTCMKTS:ESOA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.39 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESOA. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America during the 1st quarter worth $906,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America during the 1st quarter worth $51,000.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Energy Services of America from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. It constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

