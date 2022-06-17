Insider Selling: Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Insider Sells 993 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) insider James Winston King sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $71,674.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,199.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

GWRE stock traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -40.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.59. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.61 and a fifty-two week high of $130.95.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 16,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 262.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Guidewire Software by 215.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWRE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software to $114.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

