Insider Selling: Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) Insider Sells £113,600 in Stock

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Rating) insider Roger McDowell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 568 ($6.89), for a total transaction of £113,600 ($137,880.81).

Roger McDowell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, Roger McDowell sold 17,800 shares of Hargreaves Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($6.82), for a total transaction of £100,036 ($121,417.65).

Shares of Hargreaves Services stock opened at GBX 523 ($6.35) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 573.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 506.17. Hargreaves Services Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 373 ($4.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 622.20 ($7.55). The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The stock has a market cap of £169.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86.

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides materials handling and processing, mechanical and electrical contracting, logistics, and bulk earthmoving services for energy, environmental, infrastructure, and industrial sectors. It also engages in the production and distribution of solid fuels and kiln dried logs; provision of logistics services, which include a fleet of approximately 450 vehicles; technical, professional, and advisory services for a range of dormant site management topics, such as source material for land remediation, site restoration, geotechnical assessment, water and soil analysis, site inspections, planning and liaison services, and safety assessment; and soil and overburden stripping, load and haul, and geotechnical advice and quarry development consultancy services.

