Insider Selling: Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Director Sells $91,007.92 in Stock

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 1,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $91,007.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,772.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $77.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.85. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $68.14 and a one year high of $93.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23. The business had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 23.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 0.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

