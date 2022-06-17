Insider Selling: Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Insider Sells 2,282 Shares of Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) insider Jason Ehrlich sold 2,282 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $16,019.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,578.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Jason Ehrlich sold 1,205 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $8,688.05.

KOD stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,245,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,914. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.41. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $410.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.97.

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.32). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,435,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,526,000 after buying an additional 584,762 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $3,603,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $3,479,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1,904.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 356,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 338,328 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $2,282,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

