Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells $1,230,000.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,780,413. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Stephen Hoge sold 8,430 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $1,222,518.60.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Stephen Hoge sold 234 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $31,288.14.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.93, for a total transaction of $1,419,300.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,864,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $795,000.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $3,545,400.00.

On Thursday, March 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.52, for a total transaction of $877,600.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Stephen Hoge sold 7,541 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total transaction of $1,294,563.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $121.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.57. The stock has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MRNA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Moderna by 12.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Moderna by 157.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Moderna by 257.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth approximately $2,091,000. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

