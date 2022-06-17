Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) COO Sells 5,302 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) COO Dali Rajic sold 5,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $724,624.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 226,353 shares in the company, valued at $30,935,664.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dali Rajic also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 3rd, Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total value of $3,895,000.00.

Zscaler stock traded up $8.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.22. 3,505,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,708,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.01 and a beta of 1.12. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 58.37% and a negative net margin of 38.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Zscaler from $390.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.26.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 16,763.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 128,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 128,076 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 321.6% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 36,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 27,511 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 683,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,979,000 after purchasing an additional 34,453 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Zscaler by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 3,171.7% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,651,000 after purchasing an additional 82,972 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

