Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Inspirato’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an inline rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Inspirato from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.50.

NASDAQ ISPO opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. Inspirato has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $108.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ISPO. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Inspirato during the first quarter valued at $398,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspirato during the first quarter valued at about $398,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspirato during the first quarter valued at about $536,000. W Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspirato during the first quarter valued at about $72,477,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspirato during the first quarter valued at about $791,000.

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.

