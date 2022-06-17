INT (INT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $67,131.00

INT (INT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. INT has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $67,131.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, INT has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004852 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,633.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00150366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004847 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002423 BTC.

INT Profile

INT (INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 901,948,163 coins and its circulating supply is 486,577,385 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT’s official website is intchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

