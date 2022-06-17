Integrity Financial Corp WA Acquires New Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,781 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $38.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,825,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,186,348. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $174.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

