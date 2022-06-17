Integrity Financial Corp WA Invests $1.39 Million in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 28,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.77. 117,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,638,121. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.02. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.47 and a 12 month high of $45.90.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.