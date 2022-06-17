Integrity Financial Corp WA Invests $101,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA owned about 0.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $18,259,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 289,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,991,000 after acquiring an additional 181,431 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 100,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 545.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 157,935 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PNOV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,124. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.93. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $31.10.

