Integrity Financial Corp WA Makes New $4.26 Million Investment in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 80,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Integrity Financial Corp WA owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,914,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,498,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,618,000 after buying an additional 169,072 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,451,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,684,000 after buying an additional 232,169 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,712,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,711,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,089,000 after purchasing an additional 181,515 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,259. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.18. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $54.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.