Integrity Financial Corp WA Makes New $456,000 Investment in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,246,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,394,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,704,000 after acquiring an additional 466,966 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,983,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,313,000 after acquiring an additional 363,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.08. 29,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,764. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.75. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $145.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 43.60%.

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,863.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.14.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

