Integrity Financial Corp WA Makes New Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR)

Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAPR. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,382,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,010,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 681,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares during the period.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Shares of FAPR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.84. The stock had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,880. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.25. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $32.82.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.