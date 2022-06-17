Integrity Financial Corp WA Makes New Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,938,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,226,000 after buying an additional 319,268 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after buying an additional 283,587 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,380,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 868.9% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 259,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,776,000 after buying an additional 232,455 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVY traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.37. 28,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,285. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.72. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $111.53 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.867 per share. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

