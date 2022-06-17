Integrity Financial Corp WA Takes $283,000 Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL)

Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FJUL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.24. 2,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,696. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.16. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $32.08 and a one year high of $36.71.

