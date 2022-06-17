Integrity Financial Corp WA Takes Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 35,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000. Brown & Brown comprises about 1.9% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 18,275,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,437,000 after buying an additional 290,645 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,070,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,294,000 after buying an additional 120,650 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,130,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,541,000 after buying an additional 102,269 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,898,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,873,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,895,000 after buying an additional 405,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.88.

Shares of BRO traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,723. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.81. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.58 and a 1-year high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $904.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.56 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.95 per share, with a total value of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,975.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh M. Brown purchased 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253 in the last three months. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

