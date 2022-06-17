Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 383,700 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the May 15th total of 310,400 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 107,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after buying an additional 89,404 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at $662,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

IPAR stock opened at $64.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.73. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $64.52 and a 52-week high of $108.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 67.34%.

Several analysts have weighed in on IPAR shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup raised Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet cut Inter Parfums from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

