Internet Computer Trading 13.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for $5.39 or 0.00026292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.29 billion and $65.78 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 76.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,338.55 or 0.11409562 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00297290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00089205 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013068 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 483,249,936 coins and its circulating supply is 239,969,082 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.