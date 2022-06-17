Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Trading Up 8.1%

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) shares were up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $58.55 and last traded at $57.75. Approximately 2,657 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 605,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.43.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITCI. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 294.89%. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,982,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 86,348 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $5,558,220.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 51.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,074,000 after buying an additional 225,202 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 20.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after buying an additional 124,045 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 53.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter worth $696,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

