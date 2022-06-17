Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) is Retirement Solution Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Retirement Solution Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,909 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000.

BSJM stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.15. 3,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,571. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.87.

